5 Weekender questions with Jim Donovan of Sun King Warriors

Former Rusted Roots drummer Jim Donovan recently answered five Weekender questions about his band Sun King Warriors, which just released its debut album.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: The Sun King Warriors have been playing together for about four years and just released our first album as this project. Both the band and the album are called “Sun King Warriors.”
Prior to this band, I was a founding member of the band Rusted Root.
Q: How would you describe your sound?
A: Our sound is “groove Americana” with two tons of drums.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — would you like to share the stage with?
A: Definitely Jimi Hendrix — I would like to set things on fire with him.
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: The band has a new song called “Love is Right” that I am very fond of right now.
Q: Where can people hear your music?
A: Our music is everywhere. Specific links may be found at sunkingwarriors.com. The band will perform at Elk Creek Cafe in Millheim on March 4.
Comments