The El Gringo food truck will participate in Sunday’s Food Truck Rally in the Valley in downtown State College.
The El Gringo food truck will participate in Sunday’s Food Truck Rally in the Valley in downtown State College. Nick Thomas Centre Daily Times, file
The El Gringo food truck will participate in Sunday’s Food Truck Rally in the Valley in downtown State College. Nick Thomas Centre Daily Times, file

Weekender

Food truck festival to focus on community building

By Jason Klose

For the CDT

September 22, 2017 9:00 AM

Local food trucks, activities and live entertainment will be part of Sunday’s Food Truck Rally in the Valley, with a portion of the food sales going to the Centre House Homeless Shelter of Housing Transitions.

Eight local food vendors will set up in downtown State College, where South Allen Street will be closed to traffic — between Beaver Avenue and just past the State College Municipal Building. It’s the place to try World Fare Catering, El Gringo, Street Meat, Nomad Kitchen, Rosie’s Perogies, The Weiner Wagon, Happy Valley Chef Brick Pizza Oven and Lewistown Creamery. Local band Pure Cane Sugar will entertain with live music from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and family-friendly activities will include Alpha Omicron Pi with face painting and carnival games and The Makery’s mobile craft table.

Kristen Koshko, the development and community relations coordinator for Housing Transitions, said planning the event has been a group effort.

“It’s been about getting permission to close Allen Street, coordinating local food trucks to participate, getting the word out about this event, coordinating with local businesses to get their involvement and working with a local sorority (Alpha Omicron Pi) to coordinate child and family-friendly activities,” she said.

Food Truck Rally in the Valley is designed to be a community building event where families and individuals can come out and meet new neighbors, enjoy some delicious food and learn about the services that are available to local residents. Housing Transitions serves more than 2,000 Centre County residents annually who are struggling with a housing crisis.

“One of our programs is Centre House Homeless Shelter, which is the only shelter in our area that is professionally staffed 24/7 and open to men, women, children and their families,” Koshko said. “We also provide housing case management services, transitional housing, adult services, first time low-income home buyer education and assistance and a local food pantry within our shelter that is open 24/7.”

The nonprofit’s development and community relations committee has been looking to try new and unique fundraisers/events in addition to its annual fundraisers. Board member Amanda DiPolvere posed the food truck event idea after she attended one in New York City.

“It’s something that had never been done in our area before, which is surprising since we have so many local food vendors that offer up delicious food across our area,” Koshko said. “We thought it would be a great community-building event that would be family-friendly and free to the public. We would be thrilled if this became an annual event.”

If you go

What: Food Truck Rally in the Valley

When: noon Sunday

Where: State College Municipal Building, 243 S. Allen St., State College

Info: housingtransitions.org

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Local 13-year-old solves a Rubik's Cube in less than a minute

Local 13-year-old solves a Rubik's Cube in less than a minute 0:56

Local 13-year-old solves a Rubik's Cube in less than a minute
James Franklin explains the importance of practicing with crowd noise 2:05

James Franklin explains the importance of practicing with crowd noise
Lets Go Pens echoes through Pegula 1:04

Lets Go Pens echoes through Pegula

View More Video