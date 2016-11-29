Centre County votes to approve Nov. 8 election results

The Centre County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to approve the Nov. 8 election results despite recount affidavits filed by voters.
On Monday, the Centre County Elections and Voter Registration Office received almost 100 affidavits from voters asking for a recount. Joanne Tosti-Vasey, Bellefonte, was one of the voters who filed an affidavit.
“We have a country right now that is up in arms and we are fighting with each other,” Tosti-Vasey said. “We need to make sure that people respect the elections as they occurred and doing a recount will help in making sure that here in Pennsylvania we understand what happened.”
Any group or person asking for a recount must file an affidavit within a five-day time period following the Centre County board of elections’ pre-approval of the certificate of computation. The certificate was approved Nov.17 by Joyce McKinley, Centre County director of elections.
Tosti-Vasey, a member of Concerned Voters of Centre County and Vote PA, which are groups organizing recount efforts, believed the five-day period did not include weekends or holidays.
McKinley and the board of commissioners confirmed with the county’s legal department as well as the Pennsylvania Department of State that the five-day period was actual days and not business days.
“In concert with the department of state and our local attorney the directive we’ve received is we’ve waited the five days and the period expired on Nov. 22,” McKinley said.
The voters can file the affidavits with the Court of Common Pleas if they wish to have the matter heard by a judge, but Commissioner Steven Dershem said the county followed the law and officiated the election properly.
“I think we did a fair and inclusive job on election day and I think we did it right and we will continue to do it right,” Dershem said.
Leon Valsechi: 814-231-4631, @leon_valsechi
Comments