Fire destroys family's home, firefighters say

A first alarm fire caused the total loss of a family's home, according to Port Matilda Fire Company assistant chief Butch Rudy.
The fire, according to dispatch calls, began at about 7:20 a.m Sunday at 327 Nearhoof Lane in Taylor Township and took a few hours to knock down.
Three people occupied the home, though none were injured the fire, Rudy said. Firefighters were also uninjured while fighting the blaze.
The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.
Bald Eagle Area, Port Matilda, Warriors Mark, Alpha and Tyrone firefighters responded, Rudy said.
