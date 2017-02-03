Truck plunges down embankment on I-99 near Toftrees

A semitruck crashed through a guardrail and plunged down an embankment on southbound I-99 near the Toftrees exit Friday morning.
Alpha Fire Company responded to a call shortly after 6 a.m. after the truck left the roadway near mile marker 72 and came to rest in a grove of trees.
No information on the cause of the crash or the condition of the driver was available by midmorning Friday, state police said, though they expected a trooper to file a report on the accident later Friday.
Highway and towing company personnel were on scene preparing to unload the truck’s cargo and pull the truck from ravine. Alpha’s Twitter account indicated that it could take all day to unload the contents and tow the truck out.
Eastbound traffic could experience slowdowns during the salvage operation.
Comments