Goreham, Rudy endorse Cantorna for DA

Two figures in local Democratic politics have endorsed Bernie Cantorna’s run for Centre County district attorney.
“I think I know something about the workings of the courthouse, having served there for seven years,” said former state representative Ruth Rudy, whose first elected office was Centre County Prothonotary. “This is the premiere race in the county this year. I am proud to endorse Bernie Cantorna because he can bring the change we so desperately need.”
Rudy has served as president of both the Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women and the National Federation of Democratic Women, and was a member of the Democratic National Committee for 28 years.
State College Mayor Elizabeth Goreham also endorsed Cantorna, saying the recent Fraternal Order of Police endorsement was key to that.
“The State College police force is known throughout the state as among the best, and I rely on their judgment,” she said. “Young people make mistakes. Bernie Cantorna is the partner our police need in dealing with students, to turn their lives around. Felony convictions ruin lives. Bernie favors education for prevention and restorative justice for rehabilitation. He can rebuild the community’s faith in the justice system.”
Cantorna said he was “honored and humbled” to receive the endorsements.
