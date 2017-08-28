New Sheetz location ready to open

Happy Valley’s newest Sheetz location is ready to open — beer cave and all.
The opening will be Thursday at the new store located at 223 Colonnade Blvd.
The 6,000-square foot Sheetz store will have 10 gas pumps, two outdoor seating areas and the other usual amenities: touch-screen ordering systems for food, an ATM and indoor restaurant seating. The store will also sell beer.
The latest opening puts three Sheetz within 2 miles of each other. The first and second stores are located off North Atherton Street and Valley Vista Drive. The store will employ about 30 to 35 people.
For a limited time, customers will be treated to free self-serve coffee and soda at the new location. The grand opening will also feature a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. Prizes will be awarded from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., which will be the lead-up to a $1,000 Sheetz gift card. The grand prize does not require any purchase to win.
Sheetz will donate $2,500 to Special Olympics of Pennsylvania as part of the grand opening.
