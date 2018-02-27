Care For People provides non-medical companion support

Are you concerned about your loved one’s safety? Are you a caregiver and need time to run errands? Is support needed for your parent at home?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, Care For People can help. If you are concerned about the safety of your older adult, and nursing care is not needed, we can provide the non-medical companion support. Care For People has been providing supportive, in-home companion care for 29 years to Centre County. Since its inception, cost-saving non-medical care for older adults at home has been a priority. Care For People’s reliable caregivers can provide an alternative to institutional care with their support.
Our services include: Companion care, household support, dressing assistance, personal care routines, light housekeeping, meal preparation and place at home and companionship. We provide one-on-one care for personal respite care, hourly care and overnight with sleep care.
All rates are negotiable between the consumer and caregiver. We are an affordable alternative to institutionalization when only non-medical care is needed.
Never miss a local story.
For more information, call 800-322-9292 or 353-3432 and ask for Betty. Complete an application and learn more about Care For People and its services at www.care-for-people.com.
Susan Babcock Hoover is the outreach director at Care For People in Bellefonte.
Comments