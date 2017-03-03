Bellefonte store to close after 16 years in business

Pure Imagination, located at 401 W. High St. in Bellefonte, announced it is closing after 16 years in business.
The toy and gift shop did not confirm a specific closing date, but said merchandise will be discounted for the entire month of March, according to a Facebook post.
“Being a part of Downtown Bellefonte has been a wonderful experience,” part of the post read. “We have almost two decades of incredible memories that we will be taking with us. Thank you to everyone who has supported us through the years.”
Co-owner Marc Tressler declined comment. He and business partner Rhett Walsh moved the shop from 102 E. Bishop St. in May 2016.
