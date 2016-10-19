Borough council hears Cold Stream Dam project updates

Borough council was updated on the Cold Stream Dam project at its Monday meeting.
The possibility of dredging the dam has come up in the past, and it would allow for trout to be stocked in the spring.
Jason Shura, senior project engineer at Stiffler & McGraw, told council on Monday that Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is in need of clean fill at one of its project sites in Moshannon Valley.
Glenn O. Hawbaker could take 875 cubic yards, Shura said, and cover the transportation cost as long as Cold Stream contractor Charles J. Merlo Inc. loads the material.
One acre’s worth of material would be dredged total, and whatever material remains could go to the borough’s compost facility, Shura said.
Shura said the timing would have to work out with the Glenn O. Hawbaker project, but it would be an option.
He added that the borough’s facility has the capacity to take all the material if necessary.
Council unanimously approved both sites.
Shura said they would move forward and submit permits to the state Department of Environmental Protection this week.
Council also approved an extension of the substantial completion date to allow for a full cure on the concrete before the stain is applied on the spillway of Cold Stream. The substantial completion date was pushed back 20 days to Nov. 22.
No additional cost comes with the extension, Shura said.
The final completion date for the project is Jan. 1, he said.
