Philipsburg

January 2, 2017 5:59 PM

Fire destroys Philipsburg auto shop

From CDT staff reports

Flames at Scaife’s Affordable Tire and Auto Repair in Philipsburg kept local fire companies preoccupied for almost five hours on Monday.

At about 11:40 a.m. Chester Hill Hose Company — joined by Hope, Reliance, Columbia, Houtzdale, Mountain Top and Morris Township fire companies — was called to the scene.

William Hummel, Chester Hill’s fire chief, said something sparked while the shop’s staff was working on a customer’s vehicle. The resulting fire spread quickly.

“It pretty much got the whole building,” Hummel said.

Related content

Philipsburg

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rose Bowl tailgate bring Penn State, USC fans together

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos