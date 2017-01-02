Fire destroys Philipsburg auto shop

Flames at Scaife’s Affordable Tire and Auto Repair in Philipsburg kept local fire companies preoccupied for almost five hours on Monday.
At about 11:40 a.m. Chester Hill Hose Company — joined by Hope, Reliance, Columbia, Houtzdale, Mountain Top and Morris Township fire companies — was called to the scene.
William Hummel, Chester Hill’s fire chief, said something sparked while the shop’s staff was working on a customer’s vehicle. The resulting fire spread quickly.
“It pretty much got the whole building,” Hummel said.
