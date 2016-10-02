Chabad of Penn State welcomes all to celebrate the new year

Life is all about options — and apparently so is Chabad of Penn State.
The organization is opening up its doors to any members of State College’s Jewish community who may still be in the market for a place to observe Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur services.
For the uninitiated, Rosh Hashana is the Jewish New Year — or, more strictly translated as “the head of the year.” The holiday began at sundown on Sunday and will last until nightfall on Tuesday.
“It’s a very important, powerful day to reflect on the past year,” Rabbi Hershy Gourarie said.
The rabbi and his wife moved to State College last year as part of Chabad’s expansion, working primarily with Penn State’s Jewish undergraduate community.
It’s a very important, powerful day to reflect on the past year. Rabbi Hershy Gourarie
Their leadership role is of particular importance during the holidays.
Yes, the “when” of Rosh Hashana is more or less a done deal, but the “where” can prove a trifle trickier for students or community members far from family.
To help simplify things, Chabad of Penn State is welcoming … everyone.
Morning and evening services for Rosh Hashana will be held in the Garden Room of the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center on both Monday and Tuesday, followed by a community dinner at Chabad of Penn State.
“According to Jewish tradition, the gates of heaven are open on the New Year, and God accepts prayers from everyone. That serves as our inspiration to keep our doors open to the entire community,” said Rabbi Nosson Meretsky, co-director of Chabad of Penn State.
They have a place they can call home. Rabbi Hershy Gourarie
As for the undergraduates, Hershy Gourarie and wife, Miri, will be preparing a five-course brisket dinner complete with that home-cooked touch. The rabbi is expecting close to 100 people on Monday night and almost 60 people on Tuesday night.
He realizes how important events like the Rosh Hashana dinners are to the students, many of whom are separated from family.
“They have a place they can call home,” Hershy Gourarie said.
For a more detailed schedule of Chabad of Penn State’s Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur activities and services, visit psujew.com.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
Comments