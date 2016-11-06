Eric Trump headed for State College

Eric Trump is coming to town.
The son of presidential candidate Donald Trump will pay a visit to the state Republican Party’s Centre County Victory Center at 232 S. Burrowes St. in State College at 3 p.m. on Monday.
Eric Trump will arrive in Centre County fresh off of a similar meet and greet at 12:30 p.m. at Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County Victory Center.
This will be the first visit by a major Donald Trump surrogate to Centre County this election cycle. Donald Trump held rallies in Altoona in August, and Johnstown in October.
Surrogates for democratic candidate Hillary Clinton have also made trips to Centre County.
Daughter Chelsea Clinton visited State College in September, while Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine spoke at Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Center in October.
