Steps remain for Nittany Valley Sports Centre to open doors

While the land is being graded for the parking lot and eventual building, further steps remain until the Nittany Valley Sports Centre can open its doors.
Patton Township Manager Doug Erickson said one of the property owners reported they’d like to open by the end of 2017. The proposed 81,216-square-foot center would feature turf fields and a gymnastics training area, bringing an anticipated indoor sports facility to the State College area.
The center is planned for the intersection of Fox Hill and Bernel roads. Plans were first approved in 2014. The Board of Supervisors approved a revised version in January.
“People have been looking for an opportunity like this,” Erickson said. “There have been groups who have had to go out of town to find indoor space for things like soccer in the wintertime.”
About a year ago, Mark Torretti, the senior project manager for PennTerra Engineering, said developers were targeting to break ground in the summer of 2017 and open in November. In January, Torretti said the revised plans made better use of the available space, the property owned by his client and local developer Michael Lee.
Erickson said a building permit still needs to be acquired. After which, construction on the facility itself can begin.
“I think there a lot of people who are interested in this and seeing something locally,” he said.
