Howell to retire from CPCVB executive director role

A long-time leader in the Centre Region’s tourism efforts will step down this spring.
Betsey Howell plans to retire on May 12, capping more than three decades as executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Howell joined the CPCVB staff in 1981, taking over the executive director role five years later. During her tenure, the CPCVB has invested more than $2.8 million in local organizations as part of its tourism grants program.
The CPCVB board will begin looking for a new director. According to the bureau, a celebration is being planned to honor Howell’s career.
