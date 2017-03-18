Plans made to construct new K-5 Houserville Elementary School

As part of the State College Area School District’s elementary master plan, Houserville and Lemont elementary schools with both see significant changes.
A new multistory school, which could be constructed as early as spring of 2018, will be built to house students from both Houserville and Lemont elementary schools, with the two older schools eventually being demolished or decommissioned.
The decision to merge the schools at the Houserville site near Fogelman Field in College Township was made by the State College Area School District and nine-member school board.
The Lemont building on Elm Street will be decommissioned.
While under construction, the district’s director of physical plant Ed Poprik said, the the current Houserville and Lemont schools will remain in operation.
He added that the current Houerville building will be demolished once the new building is complete.
The plan is to build enough classroom space for three classes per grade level and to enhance parking. What is now a gravel parking lot adjacent to the Houserville school will also likely be turned into paved parking for a bus loop.
The plan is to build enough classroom space for three classes per grade level, and to enhance parking that would accommodate the school and use of Fogleman Field, which is owned by the district but leased to Centre Region Parks and Recreation.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
Comments