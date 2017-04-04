Discovery Space to move to North Atherton location

Since it opened in 2011, the Discovery Space in State College has welcomed thousands of diminutive learners to its colorful downtown space, located at 112 W. Foster Ave.
But like its clients, the space itself is growing up. The children’s science museum recently announced plans to move to a larger property at 1224 N. Atherton St. by September, confirming the signing of a lease on the former home of Keystone Church. The property also previously housed Commercial Printing and Just Cabinets, among others.
According to a release, renovations are set to begin in April and will continue through the summer.
Michele Crowl, the interim executive director of the Discovery Space, said in a statement that the downtown location had been maxed out in terms of capacity for many of its programs. The new location, she said, will allow the museum to accept more requests for birthday parties, fields trips and summer camps.
“We see this as a great way to engage the community,” Crowl said in the release. “We have so many supporters who have been asking for this and offering to help with everything from marketing and fundraising to carpentry and physically moving exhibits. We are putting a plan together now and invite anyone interested to let us know how they can help.”
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments