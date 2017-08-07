SCASD board reviews 90 percent plans

The State College Area school board met on Monday to review the 90 percent design plans for the Houserville, Corl Street and Radio Park Elementary school projects.
The board voted in November to approve renovations to Corl Street and Radio Park and to construct a new Houserville Elementary school on the existing property. Monday’s meeting was another step in the state-mandated process for new construction projects.
In June, the board approved the 60 percent plans for the three projects based on the estimates provided by Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates, an architectural firm from Mechanicsburg.
Houserville will cost an estimated $20.6 million; Corl Street, $17.4 million; and Radio Park, $22.5 million.
The district hopes to receive about $1.2 million per building as part of the state’s PlanCon school construction reimbursement program, according to a district press release. The three schools are being designed for certification with the U.S. Green Building Council, which could result in additional reimbursements.
The 90 percent plans presented to the board on Monday have identical educational space layouts, but offered more complete renderings with updated architectural design elements.
Ed Poprik, director of physical plant, said the main difference between the 60 and 90 percent plans are some of the sizes of mechanical control areas and “behind the scenes” adjustments to electrical and plumping designs.
The next step in the process is a community forum that will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 in the Panorama Village Administrative Center boardroom. At the forum, the board will present to the public the 90 percent plans with updated cost estimates and engage in a question and answer session.
The board will vote on the 90 percent plans at its Aug. 28 meeting.
Leon Valsechi: 814-231-4631, @leon_valsechi
