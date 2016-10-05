Man enters open plea on 1,202 counts of child sexual abuse

A Rockville, Md., man on Monday entered an open plea on 1,202 counts of child sexual abuse.
Richard Garmat, 60, was arrested on June 9 in connection with sexual abuse that occurred in Boalsburg over a five-year period, according to a release from Centre County District Attorney’s Office.
Garmat was charged with felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors, according to the release. He was also charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and indecent assault.
The victim disclosed the abuse in February and said the incidents began when the victim was in fifth grade and continued until the minor was 15, according to the release.
Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 9, pending an evaluation by the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board. Garmat will be required to register under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.
“We will seek an appropriately lengthy sentence for such a destructive and cruel crime,” Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said in the release.
