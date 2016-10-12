Woman waives preliminary hearing in ATV crash

A Frenchville woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that seriously injured her 4-year-old son was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Amber Ruth Brady, 27, is facing charges of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving death or personal injury, DUI, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and several summaries. The charges stem from an incident in Girard Township on July 19 when Brady wrecked her ATV.
She waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court. Her case now moves on to the Court of Common Pleas.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the crash scene near the Shawville/Frenchville Highway. The ATV was on the berm next to the westbound lane of state Route 879. It had body damage, was missing the windshield, which was in the back storage area, and there was damage to the wheels.
A 4-year-old boy was in the passenger side. He was crying and seemed to be in immense pain due to a severe injury to one of his legs, police reported. Several bystanders were trying to help him as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.
Standing near the vehicle was Brady, who was dirty and smelled of alcohol, according to the officer. She was bleeding from the head and holding her ribs. She was staggering around the scene, disoriented. She told an officer she was the boy’s mother and explained she crashed in the area of Ridge Road because of a problem with the power steering of the vehicle. She said she moved the vehicle to the current location.
Brady was taken to UPMC Altoona by helicopter and the boy was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh.
A witness who lives in the area reported that Brady showed up at her home. After learning about the crash, the witness called 911. Brady tried to convince the witness not to call 911 but to just drive her and the boy to the hospital. Brady told this witness that when she crashed, the boy was ejected. She put the boy back in the ATV and then drove five to 10 minutes to the witness’s home. This witness thinks Brady was trying to avoid any police involvement, according to the report.
It was discovered that Brady’s blood alcohol content was 0.183 percent when she arrived at UPMC Altoona.
