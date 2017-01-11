Couple accused of taping sex with dog waives hearings

A Curwensville woman accused of attempting to engage in intercourse with a dog while her husband allegedly videotaped them, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court.
Rachel Alexis Harris, 19, is charged with four counts of producing an obscene performance, three counts of criminal attempt/sexual intercourse with animal and three counts of conspiracy/sexual intercourse with an animal — all misdemeanors. She was also charged with four summary counts of cruelty to animals. She is free on $25,000, unsecured bail.
Her husband, Corey Dean Harris, 24, also waived his right to a hearing Wednesday. He is charged with four counts of producing an obscene performance and three summary charges of conspiracy/cruelty to animals. His bail is $10,000, unsecured.
When asked about the dog, Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. said that it and another dog owned by the couple are at the Clearfield County SPCA. A home has already been found for one of the dogs, and he expected the other would also be surrendered for adoption. Under condition of bail, the couple is not to have any pets and to refrain from drinking alcohol.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Nov. 28 police were called to the SPCA regarding a woman who had a camera allegedly containing video of Rachel Harris performing sex acts with a dog. The camera belonged to the Harris couple. After viewing some of the footage, the officer determined a crime had been committed and took possession of the camera. A search warrant was prepared for the content of the videos.
Once the warrant was signed on Nov. 30, the officer downloaded four videos from the camera. These videos allegedly depicted Rachel Harris attempting to have sexual intercourse with the dog, attempting to have the dog perform oral sex on her and masturbating the dog.
On Dec. 6, the woman who provided the camera to authorities spoke to police about the videos. She identified the male voice heard in the video as belonging to Corey Harris.
