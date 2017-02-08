Bellefonte man pocketed about $71,000 and didn’t complete work he was paid to do, police say

A Bellefonte man was arrested after receiving $71,000 for house work that was left “incomplete and unsatisfactory,” according to state police at Rockview.
David P. Reeder, 51, has been charged with theft by deception.
Reeder was paid by a woman in March 2016 to do work at a home on Meadow Lane in Walker Township. She reported the alleged theft Feb. 3.
Reeder’s company, which has not been named by police, was supposed to put an addition on her home. Police said the woman also paid him $700 on Aug. 3 to install a kitchen pantry, which was to be completely in about a month’s time, but was not done.
He was charged Wednesday.
