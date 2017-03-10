Bail denied in McClure case

An attempt to secure bail for Jalene McClure has again been denied.
The Centre County Court of Common Pleas denied McClure’s request for bail Thursday following a hearing Wednesday in the Centre County Courthouse Annex in Bellefonte, a District Attorney’s Office news release said.
McClure was convicted and sentenced in 2015 for a reported assault of an infant in 2010. The sentence was vacated and ordered to return to trial in 2016.
McClure was released on bail after the sentence was vacated until a bail violation landed her back in jail in November. McClure was reportedly found to be babysitting once again, a violation of an order that she was not to supervise any children apart from her own.
McClure’s attorney, Bernie Cantorna, persuaded Clinton County Senior Judge J. Michael Williamson to grant bail in January, but the state Superior Court vacated the order after emergency motions were filed by the District Attorney’s Office.
Cantorna and McClure again sought bail at a hearing Wednesday before Williamson. McClure’s fiance, Penn State Director of Physical Security Scott Eble, testified that he frequently visits McClure at the Centre County Correctional Facility and, should she be released, she would be staying with him in Centre Hall.
Eble testified that McClure was staying with him after she was initially released. He also said that once a month, he does travel to Bucks County for family reasons, and McClure would likely be traveling with him.
McClure’s mother, Doris Bickle, also testified that her daughter has lived in Centre County all her life and lived with her prior to moving in with Eble.
McClure was questioned by District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, who stated that part of her bail conditions was that she provide the state with a current address within 48 hours of moving. Parks Miller noted that the address on file is her mother’s, while Eble testified that McClure had been living with him.
When asked by Williamson, Cantorna admitted he should have notified the court that she had moved but still believed his client is not a risk to the community.
McClure will remain incarcerated, the news release said.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments