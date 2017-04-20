Man faces charges in reported traffic incident

A State College man faces threat charges after an alleged traffic altercation.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, an officer responded on April 6 to a report of a car passenger pointing a pistol at a driver. The driver stated he was driving toward State College along East College Avenue when he changed from the right travel lane to the left.
It was raining at the time, police said, and the driver said he did not see a gray Dodge Charger driving without its lights on until he started changing lanes, causing him to swerve back into the left lane. When the vehicles stopped at the intersection of Porter Road, both drivers rolled their windows down and were shouting at each other.
The driver said before the light turned green a passenger in the Charger pointed a pistol at him before driving off, police said.
The officer was able to identify the driver of the Charger and subsequently the passenger, identified as Derin S. Dolen, 21, police said. The driver also turned over the pistol to police — a Daisy Powerline pellet pistol resembling a real firearm.
When questioned, Dolen allegedly stated he was angry about losing his driver’s license so he began yelling at the other driver and held up the gun, police said.
Dolen was arraigned via summons Tuesday by District Judge Ronald Horner, according to court documents, and charged with two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct and a summary charge of harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.
