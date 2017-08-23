Bomb threats, robbery draws massive police response in State College area

More Videos 0:24 Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings Pause 1:14 Barkley one of best around 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 0:28 Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing 1:56 Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers 2:01 Stacy Parks Miller issues statement on woman's killing 0:57 Bellefonte police chief gives statement on homicide 0:31 Police investigate Bellefonte home 0:29 State police block off road into Wallaceton 3:47 No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police searching for SPE Federal Credit Union robber Ferguson Chief Chris Albright talks about the investigation for a robbery at the SPE Federal Credit Union on Science Park Road in State College on Tuesday afternoon Ferguson Chief Chris Albright talks about the investigation for a robbery at the SPE Federal Credit Union on Science Park Road in State College on Tuesday afternoon Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

