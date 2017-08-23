More Videos

Crime

Bomb threats, robbery draws massive police response in State College area

By Shawn Annarelli and John Boogert

Centre Daily Times

August 23, 2017 12:47 AM

UPDATED August 24, 2017 01:17 AM

Ferguson Township police, the FBI and several other law enforcement agencies were searching for a robbery suspect Tuesday who allegedly threatened to use a gun and explosive device at SPE Federal Credit Union on Science Park Road

Ferguson Township police Chief Chris Albright held a briefing with the media at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on the ongoing situation, which might also include two other bomb threats — one at the North Atherton Street Walmart prior to the robbery and another at Penn State’s Research West near the White Golf course. Albright said the bomb threats could not be definitively linked.

Albright said an individual entered the credit union at about 4 p.m. and demanded money, received cash and left on foot. Police have not determined how much money was stolen.

A green package was left by the man on the counter, and credit union employees activated a silent alarm to alert police. Employees were told in a note that the package could be detonated from 2 miles away, Albright said. A bomb squad determined that the device in the package was not a threat.

Police have searched for the robbery suspect in areas including Tom Tudek Memorial Park and the Heights neighborhood, according to Albright.

Employees at the credit union described the suspect as a 6-foot-tall man wearing a purple dress, an ivory hood and a mask.

Patton, Penn State, Spring, State College and state police also responded to the bank robbery. A dog from the Bloodhound Search Team is being used in the search for the suspect.

Lauren Muthler contributed to this report.

