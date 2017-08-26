Woman sentenced for attempting sex acts with dog

A Clearfield County judge on Friday told a Curwensville woman that she needed “help big time” for trying to have intercourse with a dog.
Rachael Harris, 20, and her husband, Corey Dean Harris, 24, were charged after videos of Rachael Harris attempting to have sex with a dog were given to state police. Corey Harris reportedly filmed the acts.
Rachel Harris pleaded guilty Friday during sentencing court to four counts each of producing an obscene performance and criminal conspiracy/producing an obscene performance, as well as eight counts of cruelty to animals. Judge Paul E. Cherry sentenced her to 90 days to one year in jail and four years consecutive probation. She is not permitted to have any pets or work in a job that involves animals.
Cherry ordered her to complete counseling. In July, Corey Harris was sentenced to 30 days to one year in jail and five years consecutive probation for similar charges. He must also receive counseling.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Nov. 28 police were called to the SPCA in Clearfield regarding a woman who had a camera allegedly containing video of Rachael Harris performing sex acts with a dog. The camera belonged to the Harris couple. After viewing some of the footage, the officer determined a crime had been committed and he took possession of the camera. A search warrant was prepared for the video content.
Once the warrant was signed on Nov. 30, the officer downloaded four videos from the camera.
On Dec. 6, the woman who provided the camera to authorities spoke to police about the videos. She identified the male voice heard in the video as belonging to Corey Harris.
