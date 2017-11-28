A man found his lifeless newborn grandson under a porch. His daughter has been charged with homicide.

A western Pennsylvania woman has been charged with homicide in the death of her newborn son.

The woman reportedly told police she did not know she was pregnant and that the baby was born without a heartbeat, but police believe evidence at her home indicates she knew about the pregnancy.

Brittany Nicole Robinson, 23, of Shenango, gave birth Friday at her family’s home, according to KDKA-TV and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The newborn’s body was found Sunday by Robinson’s father while he was putting up Christmas lights. The boy was in a garbage bag.

Robinson reportedly told police she didn’t notice a heartbeat or pulse, so she put the newborn in a dresser drawer and went to work. She allegedly moved the newborn’s body the next day in the crawlspace under the family’s back porch.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The baby was a viable 7-pound baby boy,” state police Lt. Eric Hermick told KDKA-TV. “The baby was born alive and cleaned up and then placed under there.”

Family members reportedly told police she had kept the pregnancy a secret.

An autopsy was completed Monday to determine what killed the newborn, but the results have not been released.

Robinson was charged with felony homicide, misdemeanor concealing the death of a child, misdemeanor abuse of a corpse and misdemeanor tampering with evidence. Lawrence County District Judge Scott A. McGrath denied bail.