Homeless man faces corruption of minors charges

A homeless man living in and around the State College area is facing multiple charges by separate police departments, with some charges alleging intercourse with a minor.
According to affidavits by State College police and Ferguson Township police, Dylan A. Reeves, 19, engaged in corruption of minors in both municipalities. Ferguson Township police received a report alleging Reeves was having intercourse with and providing drugs to a female within the township.
This contact was against the female’s parents’ approval, police said. The incidents allegedly occurred between Oct. 16 and 19.
State College police officers followed up on an investigation involving Reeves having contact with the female at the Schlow Centre Region Library on Dec. 12. According to police, video surveillance confirmed Reeves and the female were in the library that day and were seen going into a bathroom together.
Never miss a local story.
Interviews with witnesses revealed that the female had allegedly told them she and Reeves had sex in the bathroom, police said. Reeves also reportedly slapped her and burned her with a cigarette.
Officers talked to the female on Dec. 12, police said, where she confirmed she had been in a relationship with Reeves, reportedly stating the relationship and the physical contact was consensual.
Reeves was interviewed by officers on Dec. 14, police said, where he allegedly told them he was in a relationship with the female, stating that he was “three years and eight months older” than she was, not making it a “statutory situation.”
According to police, if an individual is four years older or more, it becomes a statutory sexual assault crime.
Reeves reportedly stated he had sex with the female in the library on Dec. 12, police said, but denied any other contact. He also denied providing drugs to the female.
Reeves also allegedly admitted to taking a cellphone while staying at a church during its Out of the Cold program, police said, but disposed of the phone when he could not gain access to it.
Reeves was taken into custody Tuesday on charges related to the theft of the cellphone, including misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen properties, court documents said. He was arraigned Thursday on two separate misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors.
Separate bails were set at $25,000 on the theft charges and $50,000 for each corruption charge. He remains in custody at the Centre County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 3.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments