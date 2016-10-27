As PSSA scores improve, educators still work to improve results

The Pennsylvania System of School Assessment scores were released earlier this month.
And the local trend is a similar one to the state as a whole.
The 2016 PSSA data indicates more students scored proficient or advanced than in the previous year, in almost all categories. Those statistics, however, didn’t take into consideration factors such as changing school population.
While Centre County schools also are primarily seeing growth — largely with those students who tested at the advanced levels — many school administrators said there is still room for improvement.
It is our intent to grow each student everyday through quality interactions with our teachers.
Bob O’Donnell, State College Area School District Superintendent
“It is our intent to grow each student every day through quality interactions with our teachers,” State College Area School District Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said. “As students grow in terms of skills and achievement, scores on items such as standardized tests will also improve as a result. Our expectation is that our teachers get to know their students as learners and deliver our curriculum on a daily basis through the use of effective instructional strategies.”
The standardized test scores also attribute to growth of Pennsylvania Value-added Assessment System — a ranking for individual schools based on test scores.
The growth measures, on a 50- to 100-point scale, were derived from state standardized test scores, which include the PSSA and Keystone exams.
A growth rate of 50, according to PDE, “indicates significant evidence that the achievement level of the group of students was not maintained.”
Only eight areas of testing at various schools in the State College Area School District were rated a 50 by PDE.
It included math scores at Easterly Parkway, Ferguson Township, Houserville and Lemont, Mount Nittany and Park Forest elementary schools; and science scores at Ferguson Township and Mount Nittany elementary schools and Park Forest Middle School.
Growth measured on a point scale from 50 to 100
A rate index of a 75 indicates at least one year’s worth of growth, and 100 indicates a significant level of growth, according to the PDE report.
State College Area schools rounded out the growth rates from a 53- to 100-point rating for the remainder of its testing areas at schools.
“Because our mission pertains to the future success of students, we also prioritize understanding results that directly relate to student access to future opportunities,” O’Donnell said. “When cross-referencing this information with our local assessment results, this information helps us to better align curriculum to our local priorities and our state’s standards.”
On the other hand, O’Donnell said he hopes the state would better release data that allows administrators to see the more specific testing items or tasks students struggled with.
The PSSAs
PSSA exams are administered in third to eighth grades in math and English language arts. Fourth- and eighth-grade students are also tested in science.
The test also reflects PA Core Standards defined by the state as a higher level of rigor.
There was an initial dip in scores when PA Core Standards rolled out in the 2014-15 school year, but data from PDE showed an increment of growth since.
We can see with the results and our improvement we have chosen the right curriculum and are moving in the right direction.
Jim Orichosky, Wingate Elementary School Principal
“We can see with the results and our improvement we have chosen the right curriculum and are moving in the right direction,” Wingate Elementary School Principal Jim Orichosky said.
The Bald Eagle Area School District, which Wingate Elementary is one of four elementary schools in, spurred extra training for teachers last school year.
Howard Elementary School teacher Amber Buchanan was one of the teachers in the district who was certified to train others on how to teach to the test in multiple areas.
BEA, overall, according to results from the state, improved in every area of testing.
That included numerous growth levels in the high 80 and 90 ratings, and at least one school that was rated a 100 in growth points for a portion of the exam that attributes to the schools’ PVAAS scores.
Tests results improved at BEA, but having access to quality early childhood education could attribute to improving results more
But one element is still missing at the district.
“One of the biggest things our test scores show is we need to really take serious the need for quality preschools in the area,” Orichosky said. “We have seen studies coming out of Penn State that show quality preschools and early intervention help test scores for elementary students.”
Cen-Clear Child Services offer preschool-type programs at schools in the district but who can join is limited.
Still, a trend among educators at BEA is to “provide well-rounded education,” Howard Elementary School Principal Skip Pighetti said.
It’s a similar theme at Penns Valley Area, which spokesman Nate Althouse said is to “improve learning, not test scores.”
If we can improve the effectiveness with which we teach our content, the natural byproduct should be improved test scores.
Nate Althouse, Penns Valley Area district spokesman
“We do try to ensure that the standards evaluated in the tests are covered in the classroom prior to our students taking the test, so the timing of when we teach each standard during the school year is important,” Althouse said. “We have also recently conducted a curriculum audit to ensure there is a congruence between the content being taught and the methods of delivery and evaluation in our classrooms. If we can improve the effectiveness with which we teach our content, the natural by-product should be improved test scores.”
Still, administrators said they believe test scores are not a full indication of a student’s success or failure.
“Education is much more than an assessment that provides only a snapshot on that particular day or week,” BEA Superintendent Jeff Miles said. “As a district, we strive to focus on the entire child ... to help them become not only successful individuals in the workforce, but also contributing citizens to our community.”
PSSA/KEYSTONE SCORES: BALD EAGLE AREA
2015
2016
HOWARD ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
36.4
35.3
% Proficient
36.4
35.3
% Basic
27.3
29.4
% Below basic
0.0
0.0
Math
% Advanced
27.3
52.9
% Proficient
36.4
29.4
% Basic
27.3
17.6
% Below basic
9.1
0.0
Science
% Advanced
45.5
52.9
% Proficient
36.4
41.2
% Basic
18.2
5.9
% Below basic
0.0
0.0
MOUNTAINTOP AREA ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
29.6
33.3
% Proficient
48.1
42.9
% Basic
22.2
23.8
% Below basic
0.0
0.0
Math
% Advanced
11.1
33.3
% Proficient
48.1
28.6
% Basic
37.0
38.1
% Below basic
3.7
0.0
Science
% Advanced
63.0
57.1
% Proficient
37.0
42.9
% Basic
0.0
0.0
% Below basic
0.0
0.0
PORT MATILDA ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
15.8
21.1
% Proficient
31.6
36.8
% Basic
42.1
31.6
% Below basic
10.5
10.5
Math
% Advanced
14.3
36.8
% Proficient
23.8
21.1
% Basic
42.9
36.8
% Below basic
19.0
5.3
Science
% Advanced
42.9
63.2
% Proficient
38.1
36.8
% Basic
14.3
0.0
% Below basic
4.8
0.0
WINGATE ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
7.4
7.5
% Proficient
44.4
31.3
% Basic
37.0
50.7
% Below basic
11.1
10.4
Math
% Advanced
20.4
24.2
% Proficient
25.9
25.8
% Basic
37.0
25.8
% Below basic
16.7
24.2
Science
% Advanced
40.7
34.8
% Proficient
42.6
40.9
% Basic
11.1
15.2
% Below basic
5.6
9.1
BALD EAGLE AREA JR/SR HIGH (GRADE 8)
English language arts
% Advanced
12.9
22.3
% Proficient
48.5
33.9
% Basic
33.3
32.2
% Below basic
5.3
11.6
Math
% Advanced
2.3
10.7
% Proficient
26.3
23.1
% Basic
42.1
38.8
% Below basic
29.3
27.3
Science
% Advanced
27.3
27.3
% Proficient
34.1
33.1
% Basic
27.3
22.3
% Below basic
11.4
17.4
BALD EAGLE AREA JR/SR HIGH (GRADE 11)
Literature
% Advanced
8.4
9.7
% Proficient
71.76
77.6
% Basic
14.5
10.4
% Below basic
5.34
2.2
Algebra I
% Advanced
4.65
10.9
% Proficient
68.22
70.1
% Basic
19.38
14.6
% Below basic
7.75
4.4
Biology
% Advanced
7.69
17.6
% Proficient
63.85
60.3
% Basic
15.38
17.6
% Below basic
13.08
4.4
BELLEFONTE AREA
2015
2016
BELLEFONTE ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
18.2
21.3
% Proficient
37.9
36.1
% Basic
30.3
36.1
% Below basic
13.6
6.6
Math
% Advanced
24.6
21.3
% Proficient
30.8
39.3
% Basic
27.7
14.8
% Below basic
16.9
24.6
Science
% Advanced
53.8
37.7
% Proficient
27.7
42.6
% Basic
7.7
11.5
% Below basic
10.8
8.2
BENNER ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
39.4
33.3
% Proficient
36.4
39.6
% Basic
15.2
25.0
% Below basic
9.1
2.1
Math
% Advanced
36.4
33.3
% Proficient
42.4
47.9
% Basic
12.1
14.6
% Below basic
9.1
4.2
Science
% Advanced
69.7
62.5
% Proficient
21.2
31.3
% Basic
6.1
6.3
% Below basic
3.0
0.0
MARION-WALKER ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
25.4
32.6
% Proficient
41.3
51.2
% Basic
25.4
16.3
% Below basic
7.9
0.0
Math
% Advanced
22.2
46.5
% Proficient
25.4
39.5
% Basic
34.9
9.3
% Below basic
17.5
4.7
Science
% Advanced
50.8
55.8
% Proficient
38.1
39.5
% Basic
7.9
2.3
% Below basic
3.2
2.3
PLEASANT GAP ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
30.6
21.2
% Proficient
47.2
54.5
% Basic
13.9
21.2
% Below basic
8.3
3.0
Math
% Advanced
21.6
27.3
% Proficient
37.8
51.5
% Basic
27.0
15.2
% Below basic
13.5
6.1
Science
% Advanced
54.1
51.5
% Proficient
32.4
39.4
% Basic
2.7
3.0
% Below basic
10.8
6.1
BELLEFONTE AREA MIDDLE (GRADE 8)
English language arts
% Advanced
21.9
18.6
% Proficient
47.3
41.0
% Basic
24.9
31.9
% Below basic
6.0
8.5
Math
% Advanced
8.5
8.0
% Proficient
28.9
26.6
% Basic
40.3
34.0
% Below basic
22.4
31.4
Science
% Advanced
36.2
24.6
% Proficient
36.7
40.1
% Basic
16.6
13.9
% Below basic
10.6
21.4
BELLEFONTE AREA HIGH (GRADE 11)
Literature
% Advanced
10.73
7.1
% Proficient
66.1
65.4
% Basic
19.77
23.1
% Below basic
3.39
4.4
Algebra I
% Advanced
21.35
18.0
% Proficient
51.12
47.8
% Basic
22.47
25.8
% Below basic
5.06
8.4
Biology
% Advanced
15.82
22.2
% Proficient
46.33
46.7
% Basic
29.38
22.2
% Below basic
8.47
8.9
CHARTER SCHOOLS
2015
2016
CENTRE LEARNING COMMUNITY CHARTER (GRADE 8)
English language arts
% Advanced
4.2
33.3
% Proficient
37.5
42.9
% Basic
45.8
19
% Below basic
12.5
4.8
Math
% Advanced
12.5
9.5
% Proficient
25.0
28.6
% Basic
16.7
28.6
% Below basic
45.8
33.3
Science
% Advanced
33.3
38.1
% Proficient
29.2
33.3
% Basic
20.8
19
% Below basic
16.7
9.5
WONDERLAND CHARTER
(GRADE 3)
(GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
18.8
33.3
% Proficient
56.3
46.7
% Basic
18.8
13.3
% Below basic
6.3
6.7
Math
% Advanced
6.3
0.0
% Proficient
25.0
26.7
% Basic
37.5
26.7
% Below basic
31.3
46.7
Science
% Advanced
n/a
53.3
% Proficient
n/a
33.3
% Basic
n/a
13.3
% Below basic
n/a
0.0
YOUNG SCHOLARS OF CENTRAL PA CHARTER (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
13.2
43.2
% Proficient
42.1
21.6
% Basic
39.5
35.1
% Below basic
5.3
0.0
Math
% Advanced
15.8
27.8
% Proficient
28.9
41.7
% Basic
42.1
19.4
% Below basic
13.2
11.1
Science
% Advanced
52.6
61.1
% Proficient
42.1
27.8
% Basic
2.6
11.1
% Below basic
2.6
0.0
PENNS VALLEY AREA
2015
2016
CENTRE HALL-POTTER ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
12.1
22.2
% Proficient
42.4
51.1
% Basic
39.4
22.2
% Below basic
6.1
4.4
Math
% Advanced
18.2
31.1
% Proficient
39.4
26.7
% Basic
24.2
22.2
% Below basic
18.2
20
Science
% Advanced
48.5
57.8
% Proficient
45.5
35.6
% Basic
3.0
6.7
% Below basic
3.0
0
MILES TOWNSHIP ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
5.9
10.5
% Proficient
41.2
31.6
% Basic
29.4
31.6
% Below basic
23.5
26.3
Math
% Advanced
5.9
5.3
% Proficient
47.1
15.8
% Basic
11.8
36.8
% Below basic
35.3
42.1
Science
% Advanced
58.8
21.1
% Proficient
29.4
36.8
% Basic
11.8
21.1
% Below basic
0.0
21.1
PENNS VALLEY ELEMENTARY/INTERMEDIATE (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
45.2
25.5
% Proficient
31.0
37.3
% Basic
19.0
33.3
% Below basic
4.8
3.9
Math
% Advanced
42.9
27.5
% Proficient
31.0
35.3
% Basic
14.3
31.4
% Below basic
11.9
5.9
Science
% Advanced
71.4
56.9
% Proficient
16.7
43.1
% Basic
0.0
0.0
% Below basic
11.9
0.0
PENNS VALLEY AREA JR/SR HIGH (GRADE 8)
English language arts
% Advanced
11.1
26.5
% Proficient
43.6
35.7
% Basic
35.9
32.7
% Below basic
9.4
5.1
Math
% Advanced
5.2
15.5
% Proficient
21.6
24.7
% Basic
37.1
33.0
% Below basic
36.2
26.8
Science
% Advanced
28.4
27.8
% Proficient
35.3
34.0
% Basic
21.6
23.7
% Below basic
14.7
14.4
PENNS VALLEY AREA JR/SR HIGH (GRADE 11)
Literature
% Advanced
7.95
24.1
% Proficient
84.09
62.1
% Basic
6.82
10.3
% Below basic
1.14
3.4
Algebra I
% Advanced
20.93
32.8
% Proficient
59.3
48.3
% Basic
17.44
12.9
% Below basic
2.33
6.0
Biology
% Advanced
38.37
42.2
% Proficient
34.88
36.2
% Basic
17.44
14.7
% Below basic
9.3
6.9
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA AREA
2015
2016
OSCEOLA MILLS ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
19.5
35.0
% Proficient
39.0
30.0
% Basic
26.8
26.7
% Below basic
14.6
8.3
Math
% Advanced
22.0
38.3
% Proficient
36.6
21.7
% Basic
19.5
21.7
% Below basic
22.0
18.3
Science
% Advanced
39.0
46.7
% Proficient
43.9
38.3
% Basic
12.2
8.3
% Below basic
4.9
6.7
PHILIPSBURG ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
15.4
23.2
% Proficient
33.8
39.0
% Basic
40.0
34.1
% Below basic
10.8
3.7
Math
% Advanced
16.9
20.7
% Proficient
27.7
34.1
% Basic
38.5
26.8
% Below basic
16.9
18.3
Science
% Advanced
30.8
39.0
% Proficient
47.7
40.2
% Basic
18.5
14.6
% Below basic
3.1
6.1
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA MIDDLE (GRADE 8)
English language arts
% Advanced
1.6
5.9
% Proficient
22.5
39.8
% Basic
58.9
39.8
% Below basic
17.1
14.4
Math
% Advanced
1.6
6.7
% Proficient
13.2
14.3
% Basic
41.9
31.1
% Below basic
43.4
47.9
Science
% Advanced
19.4
20.2
% Proficient
34.1
35.3
% Basic
20.9
22.7
% Below basic
25.6
21.8
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA HIGH (GRADE 11)
Literature
% Advanced
3.39
9.3
% Proficient
68.64
68.6
% Basic
17.8
12.8
% Below basic
10.17
9.3
Algebra I
% Advanced
5.04
9.2
% Proficient
58.82
58.6
% Basic
29.41
27.6
% Below basic
6.72
4.6
Biology
% Advanced
28.57
39.5
% Proficient
36.97
31.4
% Basic
20.17
20.9
% Below basic
14.29
8.1
STATE COLLEGE AREA
2015
2016
CORL STREET ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
42.9
55.3
% Proficient
42.9
26.3
% Basic
11.4
13.2
% Below basic
2.9
5.3
Math
% Advanced
42.9
55.3
% Proficient
28.6
31.6
% Basic
25.7
5.3
% Below basic
2.9
7.9
Science
% Advanced
65.7
63.2
% Proficient
25.7
28.9
% Basic
8.6
2.6
% Below basic
0.0
5.3
EASTERLY PARKWAY ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
35.7
38.5
% Proficient
35.7
33.3
% Basic
25.0
25.6
% Below basic
3.6
2.6
Math
% Advanced
29.8
28.2
% Proficient
24.6
17.9
% Basic
28.1
35.9
% Below basic
17.5
17.9
Science
% Advanced
44.8
35.9
% Proficient
36.2
51.3
% Basic
13.8
7.7
% Below basic
5.2
5.1
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
36.5
56.6
% Proficient
44.6
28.3
% Basic
14.9
11.3
% Below basic
4.1
3.8
Math
% Advanced
28.4
56.6
% Proficient
37.8
15.1
% Basic
17.6
18.9
% Below basic
16.2
9.4
Science
% Advanced
63.5
64.2
% Proficient
32.4
24.5
% Basic
4.1
3.8
% Below basic
0.0
7.5
GRAY’S WOODS ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
42.2
40.7
% Proficient
43.8
39.0
% Basic
9.4
16.9
% Below basic
4.7
3.4
Math
% Advanced
39.1
42.4
% Proficient
39.1
32.2
% Basic
18.8
16.9
% Below basic
3.1
8.5
Science
% Advanced
68.8
62.7
% Proficient
26.6
28.8
% Basic
3.1
3.4
% Below basic
1.6
5.1
HOUSERVILLE/LEMONT \ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
31.3
42.2
% Proficient
44.8
26.7
% Basic
19.4
28.9
% Below basic
4.5
2.2
Math
% Advanced
37.3
28.9
% Proficient
31.3
37.8
% Basic
22.4
17.8
% Below basic
9.0
15.6
Science
% Advanced
68.7
51.1
% Proficient
19.4
37.8
% Basic
9.0
6.7
% Below basic
3.0
4.4
MOUNT NITTANY ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
32.8
45.1
% Proficient
42.6
33.3
% Basic
16.4
21.6
% Below basic
8.2
0.0
Math
% Advanced
21.3
15.7
% Proficient
29.5
33.3
% Basic
32.8
39.2
% Below basic
16.4
11.8
Science
% Advanced
49.2
45.1
% Proficient
32.8
45.1
% Basic
11.5
5.9
% Below basic
6.6
3.9
PARK FOREST ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
37.9
40.3
% Proficient
43.9
31.3
% Basic
13.6
26.9
% Below basic
4.5
1.5
Math
% Advanced
30.3
16.4
% Proficient
34.8
43.3
% Basic
25.8
25.4
% Below basic
9.1
14.9
Science
% Advanced
61.8
49.3
% Proficient
23.5
32.8
% Basic
8.8
13.4
% Below basic
5.9
4.5
RADIO PARK ELEMENTARY (GRADE 4)
English language arts
% Advanced
35.6
52.7
% Proficient
52.5
30.9
% Basic
10.2
14.5
% Below basic
1.7
1.8
Math
% Advanced
55.0
47.4
% Proficient
33.3
24.6
% Basic
3.3
21.1
% Below basic
8.3
7.0
Science
% Advanced
73.0
66.7
% Proficient
22.2
28.1
% Basic
4.8
3.5
% Below basic
0.0
1.8
MOUNT NITTANY MIDDLE (GRADE 8)
English language arts
% Advanced
27.9
29.9
% Proficient
46.6
49.1
% Basic
20.1
17.9
% Below basic
5.5
3.1
Math
% Advanced
15.9
23.1
% Proficient
34.1
24.0
% Basic
26.8
28.0
% Below basic
23.2
24.9
Science
% Advanced
40.5
39.7
% Proficient
30.9
34.4
% Basic
15.9
14.7
% Below basic
12.7
11.2
PARK FOREST MIDDLE (GRADE 8)
English language arts
% Advanced
19.6
21.7
% Proficient
54.2
48.2
% Basic
22.2
24.1
% Below basic
4.0
6.0
Math
% Advanced
20.5
27.5
% Proficient
31.1
30.3
% Basic
32.6
20.3
% Below basic
15.8
21.9
Science
% Advanced
40.2
34.0
% Proficient
36.2
36.8
% Basic
13.8
12.4
% Below basic
9.8
16.8
STATE COLLEGE AREA HIGH (GRADE 11)
Literature
% Advanced
14.57
22.1
% Proficient
69.29
65.7
% Basic
12.8
10.0
% Below basic
3.35
2.2
Algebra I
% Advanced
45.28
54.3
% Proficient
39.88
32.7
% Basic
11.95
10.0
% Below basic
2.89
2.9
Biology
% Advanced
45.24
55.6
% Proficient
37.28
34.1
% Basic
12.43
6.3
% Below basic
5.05
3.9
