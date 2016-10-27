As PSSA scores improve, educators still work to improve results

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg Pause

2:21 Franklin celebrated Ohio win but has moved on to Purdue

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

2:13 The Boss Baby trailer

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

2:16 Linebackers Cabinda and Bell talk about their return

1:18 P-O welcomes back students for new school year

0:52 These self-healing textiles could be the cloak of invincibility of the future