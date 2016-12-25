Center for the Performing Arts, Mid-State Literacy Council team up to collect books for BEA schools

Elementary schools in the Bald Eagle Area School District are poised to receive a pretty big donation that will help promote reading among its students.
The four elementary schools will be the recipients of a long-term book drive hosted by the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State, which runs through April.
Book drive planned through April at Eisenhower Auditorium
CPA’s Education and Community Programs manager Medora Ebersole said her department is working with Amy Wilson, executive director of the Mid-State Literacy Council, to help with the donations, which will go to Howard, Mountaintop Area, Port Matilda and Wingate elementary schools.
People are encouraged to stop by Eisenhower Auditorium on Penn State’s campus to donate new or gently used nonfiction books that might be good for primary school students.
The goal, Ebersole said, is to fill two big bins by the end of CPA’s spring season at Eisenhower Auditorium.
There are 13 upcoming shows, but community members can also donate at any time. The auditorium is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays starting Jan. 3.
“The biggest motivation for us is to be able to rally and give back,” Ebersole said. “It’s a really good fit for us to work with the Mid-State Literacy Council because everything starts with reading.”
The Mid-State Literacy Council is a State College-based nonprofit adult learning agency that offers literacy education to residents in Centre and Clearfield counties.
According the organization, 11 percent of Centre County residents have low literacy rates.
Ebersole said that when possible, the Center for the Performing Arts tries to organize fundraising events to go along with performances they’re hosting.
Center for the Performing Arts also helps give back to other local agencies
They’ve recently conducted donation drives for Centre County PAWS during the presentation of “Clifford Live!”
They also participated in the Dear Hero Program during the presentation of “Basetrack Live!”— a performance about troops stationed abroad, and their families as they struggle to cope with separation and the uncertainties of war.
The program is a university-based student group that collects items for deployed troops and veterans
“We have found that it is very meaningful for the Center for the Performing Arts staff and patrons to have the opportunity to give back when they come to the theater,” Ebersole said
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
Upcoming Center for the Performing Arts shows at Eisenhower Auditorium
▪ Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! — 2 p.m. Jan. 15
▪ 42nd Street — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17
▪ Once — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31
▪ Circus Oz Straight Up — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7
▪ Bale Folclorico da Bahia: Bahia of All Colors — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14
▪ Brooklyn Babylon — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28
▪ En Garde Arts presents Wilderness — 7:30 p.m. March 15
▪ A Year with Frog and Toad — 2 p.m. March 19
▪ Pippin — 7:30 p.m. March 21
▪ Julia Wolfe’s Anthracite Fields Bang on a Can All-Stars with Penn State Concert Choir — 7:30 p.m. March 30
▪ Rent — 7:30 p.m. April 6
▪ Jessica Lang Dance — 7:30 p.m. April 12
▪ Annie — 7:30 p.m. April 18
