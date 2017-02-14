Bellefonte Area preliminary budget calls for $1.21 million increase

The Bellefonte Area school board, in an 8-0 vote, approved a 2017-18 preliminary budget Tuesday nigh at its bimonthly meeting.
Member Kim Hearn was absent.
More than 66 percent of the proposed $50.525 million budget is slated to go toward salaries and benefits.
According to a report from the district, the budget calls for a $1.21 million increase from the current school year, and could impose a tax increase as high as 4.5 percent.
But district Director of Fiscal Affairs Ken Bean said it’s a conservative and early estimate, based on a five-year plan.
“It’s not a worst-case scenario, but maybe a bad-case scenario,” Bean said.
Bean said he’s working with a team to make that tax increase as little as possible, and told the board the goal is to not have a tax increase at all.
By state law, a final budget must be passed by June 30.
