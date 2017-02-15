Penns Valley Area school board approves 2017-18 preliminary budget

The nine-member Penns Valley Area school board on Wednesday unanimously approved the 2017-18 preliminary budget, which calls for a $1,695,317 increase from the current school year.
District Business Manager Lynn Naugle said the $27,811,169 proposal includes an 8.46 percent, or $353,000, increase in retirement contributions; and 12.43 percent, or $306,000, increase in medical insurance.
She also said she planned for an increase in charter school funding by $42,000.
Those are costs that result from “contracts and state mandates, and are therefore fixed costs,” Naugle said,
A report from the district said the proposal also calls for a 1.45 mill increase, or 3.1 percent tax increase that aligns with the Act 1 index set by the state.
However, Naugle said those figures aren’t set in stone. She said she expects changes leading to a final budget, which must be passed by June 30.
