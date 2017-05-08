Education

State College school board OKs final budget proposal with tax hike

By Leon Valsechi

The State College Area school board on Monday approved the final budget proposal for the 2017-2018 school year.

The budget calls for a 1.55 percent tax increase, an additional tax of $49 per taxpayer who owns property with an assessed value of $72,239 and a millage rate of 44.1468.

Under the budget, the district will generate about $150 million in revenue, which includes about $27 million dollars in state money and about $1 million in federal money.

The budget development process will move forward with a board Finance and Audit Committee meeting on May 18 and a budget hearing on June 5. The board will vote to approve the final budget on June 12.

