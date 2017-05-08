State College school board OKs final budget proposal with tax hike

The State College Area school board on Monday approved the final budget proposal for the 2017-2018 school year.

The budget calls for a 1.55 percent tax increase, an additional tax of $49 per taxpayer who owns property with an assessed value of $72,239 and a millage rate of 44.1468.

Under the budget, the district will generate about $150 million in revenue, which includes about $27 million dollars in state money and about $1 million in federal money.

The budget development process will move forward with a board Finance and Audit Committee meeting on May 18 and a budget hearing on June 5. The board will vote to approve the final budget on June 12.