Weather forces some parking lot closures for Penn State homecoming game

Some fans will have to rethink their tailgating plans for Penn State football’s homecoming game on Saturday.
Penn State announced in a press release on Thursday that selected parking lots will be closed for the Maryland game “due to cooler, damp conditions, damage to the fields at last week’s game and the potential for inclement weather.”
The Brown lot, Family Friendly lot and Yellow Lot 12 (IM Fields) will be closed on Saturday.
The parking lots will be closed “in order to preserve campus student recreation’s interest in the IM Fields,” Penn State said in the release.
Brown parking permits will be honored in the Orange lot and Blue lot, and yellow pass holders who normally park in Lot 12 should plan to park in the yellow lots on the east side of the stadium, according to the release.
The game kicks off at noon at Beaver Stadium.
Parking maps can be found at http://www.gopsusports.com/sports/m-footbl/spec-rel/parking-maps.html.
