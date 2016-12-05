Penn State ag project reaps $471,000 federal grant

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure Pause

0:42 Penn State football team celebrates Big Ten Championship

0:44 Fans riot in downtown State College

0:42 Penn State fans and the Big Ten Championship

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

0:45 Woman charged in Penn State professor's death.

1:22 Book a flight, get your tickets, we're going to Indianapolis