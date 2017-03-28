Advertising expert talks ‘fake news’

2:32 Justice League Pause

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State