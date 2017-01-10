In the world of cyber global security, is the United States still at the top?

2:06 Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver Pause

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:24 Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016

0:30 Trying to get your baby to sleep? Let them cry it out