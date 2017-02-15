Russian diplomat was under scrutiny for US election meddling. He denies any role.

2:02 Heart monitors help Penn State men's hockey improve performance Pause

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016

0:30 Trying to get your baby to sleep? Let them cry it out

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life