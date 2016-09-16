Trump: ‘Barack Obama was born in the U.S. Period.’

2:20 Chelsea Clinton rallies supporters in State College Pause

1:21 Trump calls Obama 'founder of ISIS' - Election Rewind

0:16 Pence draws curious conservatives in Pa.

1:58 Chelsea Clinton: 'Fights like these — they are what keep my mother going'

1:56 FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

1:56 How molecular breast imaging works

2:36 Barkley learns from fumble, puts it in his past

3:19 Franklin talks defense and ball security

0:21 Spikes manager, players celebrate title

0:50 Spikes' clubhouse celebration