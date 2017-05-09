Polling locations change for 3 Centre County precincts

The primary election is next week, and some Centre County residents’ polling places have changed.
The residents of East College Heights “always” voted at the College Heights school, until it was purchased by Penn State a few years ago, said Donna Queeney, who previously served as College Heights Neighborhood Association president.
She said the ideal would be that in the future, they’ll be able to vote there again. For now though, residents are voting outside of their precinct and outside of State College borough.
If there’s isn’t an available polling location in a precinct, then a polling place can be established in an adjacent precinct, said Joyce McKinley, Centre County Office of Elections and Voter Registration director.
East College Heights is the 17th Precinct, but residents will be voting in the 49th Precinct in Ferguson Township.
McKinley said East College Heights residents will vote at the Quality Inn only for next week’s election. In the fall, they will vote at the Comfort Suites, which is in the 50th Precinct, also in Ferguson Township.
Queeney’s concern is that people won’t know where their polling location is and that they won’t be able to walk and will need rides, she said.
“We hope that people will vote in spite of the inconvenience,” Queeney said.
In the 2015 primary municipal election, 83,963 were registered to vote and 13,171 ballots were cast, a voter turnout of 15.69 percent. As of May 2, 107,707 people are registered to vote, according to data from the county elections office.
The last day to turn in absentee ballots is Friday. The primary election is May 16, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For a full list of polling locations, visit centrecountypa.gov/index.aspx?NID=244.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
Polling place changes
State College NE (17th Precinct): Quality Inn, 1274 N. Atherton St.
Ferguson NE-1 (49th Precinct): Club House, The Heights of State College, 201 Northwick Blvd.
Taylor Township (81st Precinct): Marrara’s Mountain Lodge, 2797 S. Mountain Road
Comments