Their words, our actions

Maybe, great presidents can give us insight on who to vote for in this presidential election.
If you are true to the ideals of Thomas Jefferson, you know country comes before political party and neither political party has a monopoly on being right. Jefferson said, “But every difference of opinion is not a difference of principle.”
If you are true to the ideals of Abraham Lincoln, you should look to a politician who appeals to the highest aspirations of people. As Lincoln said, “when again (we are) touched by the better angels of our nature.”
If you are true to the ideas of Ronald Reagan, think of what he said and did on the issue of immigration. In a 1980 Republican debate, he said, “Rather than talking about putting up a fence, why don’t we work out some recognition of our mutual problems and make it possible for (Mexicans) to come here legally with a work permit?” As president, Reagan signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986. Most Republicans today would call this law amnesty.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin is an immigrant from Russia, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang is an immigrant from Taiwan and eBay founder Pierre Omidyar is the son of Iranian immigrants. Forty percent of the Fortune 500 companies owe their existence to a founder who was an immigrant or a child of an immigrant.
Democracy is a participatory sport. As a voter, you will need to do your research on each of the candidates. Remember, in America you are innocent till proven guilty and neither candidate has been charged or found guilty of anything!
Optimists and big tent Republicans like Eisenhower and Reagan win elections. My Republican Party has lost 5 of the past 6 presidential elections by popular vote, because their appeal seems to be to angry, white men. The Republican Party needs to learn from history and change.
As a lifelong Republican, past the age of 65, who voted for President Reagan and John Kasich in the primaries, based on history, my choice is clear: I am voting for Hillary Clinton.
Dr. Greg Ferro lives in State College.
