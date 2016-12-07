Cyber charter sector needs accountability

1:49 Richard Spencer protesters try to drown out his supporters at Texas A&M Pause

0:42 Penn State fans and the Big Ten Championship

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure

0:44 Fans riot in downtown State College

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

0:42 Penn State football team celebrates Big Ten Championship

0:42 This season is 'redeeming' for Penn State

1:19 Church holds live nativity

1:54 Penn State Blue Band rallies fans ahead of Big Ten game