As a longtime advocate for early learning opportunities for our region’s children, I was very excited to learn that more than 6,000 additional children throughout the commonwealth of Pennsylvania will be enrolled in high-quality pre-K programs this fall due to increased funding in this year’s state budget.
Locally, this will allow almost 50 more children ages 3 and 4 in Centre County to attend preschool. Although more than 1,300 of the county’s eligible children remain unserved due to funding constraints, this is a step in the right direction.
I am proud of state Sen. Jake Corman, who has supported greater access to high-quality early education. I hope greater access to pre-K and Head Start is a consistent theme of our state’s budgets in the years to come.
Eileen Wise, Port Matilda
The writer is president of the Nittany Kiwanis Club.
