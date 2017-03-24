Time to invoke 25th Amendment?

By now, it’s pretty clear that Trump’s “Obama wiretapped me” accusation is a fabrication. Many Republicans in Congress don’t believe Trump, and have said he should apologize.
Trump also fabricated the ridiculous claim that millions of illegal aliens voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The worst thing about these accusations is not the possibility that Trump is a liar. A more disturbing possibility is that Trump actually believes these claims. This would mean that Trump is mentally ill, unable to distinguish fantasy from reality.
It is dangerous when a deranged man has control over nuclear weapons. And when a crisis occurs, we know we cannot depend on Trump to tell us the truth.
Fortunately for America, the U. S. Constitution has the 25th Amendment. This amendment allows the president to be removed if he is unable to carry out the duties of the office. Unless Trump admits that he was lying, it may be time to invoke this amendment and remove him from office until a psychiatrist can certify that he is able to perform his duties.
Robert Baillie, State College
