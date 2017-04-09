McClain deserving of vote

With the drama of the recent presidential election still very fresh in our minds, it’s tempting to sit out the upcoming primaries on May 16. However, participating in local politics is one of the best ways to become active and where your vote can make the biggest splash.
Casey McClain is running for the position of district judge in Patton, Ferguson and Halfmoon townships, as well as parts of College Township, and deserves your vote. A local district judge is often the first and only representative of the judicial system with whom most people have contact. They preside over small civil claims such as landlord-tenant disputes and household repairs gone bad. They also make decisions in minor criminal cases and hold arraignments and hearings for those charged with a serious criminal offense.
As an attorney, former public defender and longtime resident of Centre County, I’ve known McClain since he first started as an assistant in the Centre County Public Defender’s Office 14 years ago. My experiences with him have shown him to be extremely knowledgeable, fair-minded and inclusive in his interactions with the courts, his clients and other attorneys.
I have no hesitation in recommending him as the best person to fill the vacancy for district judge and urge you to vote for McClain on May 16.
Kimberly Hamilton, Boalsburg
