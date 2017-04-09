I write in support of Casey McClain for district judge.
I have had the honor and great pleasure of knowing and working with McClain for the past 12 years. McClain has the legal experience a competent district judge should possess; he has been an assistant public defender in the Centre County Public Defender’s Office for the past 14 years, where he has zealously, honestly and civilly represented his clients and their rights. He has been an adjunct professor with Penn State Law for the past four years, where he was the co-creator of the Indigent Criminal Justice Practicum, through which he mentors local law students in ethics, professionalism and trial advocacy in the representation of low-income clients.
McClain has the legal experience we can trust. Most importantly, he utilizes compassion in all aspects of his life. He cares about having a positive influence in our community, as evidenced by his service on various local boards and graduating from Leadership Centre County.
I hope you will join me in supporting McClain for district judge on May 16.
Bobbie Rabuck, State College
Comments