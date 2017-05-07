McClain working to make a difference

I am writing in support of Casey McClain for magisterial district judge. What I want from a judge is someone who is extremely knowledgeable in the law and a person I can trust to be fair, impartial and honest. When I watched the League of Women’s Voters debate, McClain stood out for his understanding of our local court system, his wealth of courtroom experience as a trial lawyer, and his recognition by the local legal profession for his civility and honesty.
McClain has been serving our community and defending our rights as a public defender for more than 14 years. In this election, he is the most experienced candidate and the only one who is in our local courtrooms on a daily basis. McClain is widely respected by his peers. He has been recognized with the John R. Miller Jr. Civility Award by the local judiciary. The Penn State Law School hired him a few years ago to create a defense clinic and teach law students how to be trial lawyers. McClain is a member of the Centre County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, the same group that is trying to combat the heroin/opioid epidemic statewide.
McClain is a leader in our community and he is working to make a difference. He is the best of what I want from a judge and I highly recommend that you vote for Casey McClain on May 16.
Chris Marone, Patton Township
