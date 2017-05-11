Letters to the Editor

Vote McClain for judge

After serving for over 20 years as the assistant court administrator for the Centre County Courts, I retired in December 2016.

Having work in the criminal justice system, I got to know Casey McClain not only as an excellent trial attorney with broad understanding of the law, but also as an attorney who defends his clients with vigor and integrity.

Casey’s courtroom demeanor and respect for the court process led to Casey’s unanimous selection as the first recipient of the John R. Miller Jr. Civility Award. Casey’s 14 years as a criminal defense attorney and his four years as a Penn State Law adjunct professor qualify him for this position. His involvement in the community as a member of the Board of Directors, Friends of the Palmer Museum of Art; trustee, Schlow Centre Region Library; and as a member of the Criminal Justice Advisory Board speaks to his commitment to our community.

My experience in the justice system, along with my respect for Casey as a person of integrity, convinces me that Casey McClain is the most qualified candidate for magisterial judge of the Centre Region.

Barbara Gallo, Bellefonte

