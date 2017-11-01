2 excellent choices for judge

I’m writing to endorse two outstanding judge candidates — Brian Marshall for Centre County Court of Common Pleas and Casey McClain for magisterial judge in District 49-02-01.
Marshall has extensive trial and courtroom experience in diverse areas of law. He is trained in collaborative law and third-party mediation, demonstrating his commitment to fairness. This and his years as a CPA make him uniquely qualified to ensure courtroom efficiency, saving county taxpayer resources, while bringing the highest standards of ethics and judicial experience to the Centre County Court of Common Pleas.
McClain has 14 years legal experience as a trial lawyer and public defender, seven years as a Penn State Law guest judge, and four years as a Penn State Law adjunct professor. He is the inaugural recipient of the John R. Miller, Jr. Civility Award for his even-tempered, honest and civil style. McClain’s active involvement in his community— as a trustee of Schlow Centre Region Library, a member of the Board of Directors of Friends of the Palmer Museum of Art, and a member of Centre Soccer Association — demonstrates the level of commitment he’ll bring to the office of magisterial district judge.
Both Marshall and McClain have proven dedication and unimpeachable integrity, and possess the intelligence, compassion and judicial temperament we deserve in our Centre County judicial system.
On Nov 7., I’m voting for Brian Marshall for Court of Common Pleas judge and Casey McClain for magisterial district judge.
Betsy Whitman, Patton Township
