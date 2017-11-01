Letters to the Editor

2 excellent choices for judge

November 01, 2017 11:01 PM

I’m writing to endorse two outstanding judge candidates — Brian Marshall for Centre County Court of Common Pleas and Casey McClain for magisterial judge in District 49-02-01.

Marshall has extensive trial and courtroom experience in diverse areas of law. He is trained in collaborative law and third-party mediation, demonstrating his commitment to fairness. This and his years as a CPA make him uniquely qualified to ensure courtroom efficiency, saving county taxpayer resources, while bringing the highest standards of ethics and judicial experience to the Centre County Court of Common Pleas.

McClain has 14 years legal experience as a trial lawyer and public defender, seven years as a Penn State Law guest judge, and four years as a Penn State Law adjunct professor. He is the inaugural recipient of the John R. Miller, Jr. Civility Award for his even-tempered, honest and civil style. McClain’s active involvement in his community— as a trustee of Schlow Centre Region Library, a member of the Board of Directors of Friends of the Palmer Museum of Art, and a member of Centre Soccer Association — demonstrates the level of commitment he’ll bring to the office of magisterial district judge.

Both Marshall and McClain have proven dedication and unimpeachable integrity, and possess the intelligence, compassion and judicial temperament we deserve in our Centre County judicial system.

On Nov 7., I’m voting for Brian Marshall for Court of Common Pleas judge and Casey McClain for magisterial district judge.

Betsy Whitman, Patton Township

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • James Franklin discusses offensive line situation ahead of Michigan State

    Starting left tackle Ryan Bates wasn't at Wednesday's practice after picking up an injury at Ohio State. It looks like it'll be Will Fries and Chasz Wright at left and right tackle, respectively.

James Franklin discusses offensive line situation ahead of Michigan State

James Franklin discusses offensive line situation ahead of Michigan State 0:33

James Franklin discusses offensive line situation ahead of Michigan State
Here's how James Franklin plans on spending his Halloween 0:45

Here's how James Franklin plans on spending his Halloween
Franklin says 1:39

Franklin says "We're not going to hit the panic mode"

View More Video