Penn State track & field signs 12 recruits

A dozen athletes signed National Letters of Intent with the Penn State track and field and cross country program during the early signing period in November, including seven in-state recruits.
The recruiting class includes Madison Smith of New Oxford (javelin), Alison Willingmyre of Wernersville and Wilson High School (distance runs and cross country), Alexa Parks of Kintnersville and Palisades High School (high jump) and Katie Jones of South Williamsport (pole vault) from the Keystone State.
Also signing to the women’s team are Brooke-Lynn Williams of Norton, Mass. (sprints), Audra Koopman of Fort Collins, Colo. (long jump) and Victoria Tachinski of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada (sprints and middle distance).
Signing with the men are Ben Bumgarner of Waynesburg (distance runs, 2016 PIAA Class AA cross country champion), Terrance Laird of Coatesville (sprints) and Thomas Bojalad of St. Marys (throws).
William Henderson of Baltimore (Maryland state champion in 55 meters, long jump) and Jack Simmerman of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., (throws) also signed with the Nittany Lion men.
